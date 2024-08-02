$2,242.22. That’s all United Way of Nodaway County needs to meet their goal of $48,200 by August 31.

Why is it so important to donate and to donate now? The amount United Way is able to distribute in 2026 is based on what happens now; fundraising for 2025 starts September 1.

“The need is immense. The board listened as non-profits asked us for $79,700. It was hard making the distributions of the $48,200. At the end, we felt good about our decisions.” says United Way President Joyce Cronin.

Although 2024 officially ends August 30, United Way continues to take donations for 2024 until December 31.

Based on money collected for 2022 United Way promised $48,200 to 11 Nodaway County non-profit agencies this year. The agencies are: 4-H, school nurses, education and recreation for adults with disabilities, Nodaway County Community Building, Community Services, Health Emergency Lifeline, Lettuce Dream, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, The Ministry Center, Nodaway County Senior Center, and Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County.

Expenses are not a part of this goal. United Way received money from an endowment and that money is used for the expenses and to make up any difference in distribution. With your donation to United Way, the dollars are going for direct needs of Nodaway County residents.

Help to make these distribution decisions by becoming a board member. For more information or to join United Way please contact by email unitedwaynodawaycounty@gmail. com.