Wilcox United Methodist Church is holding a fish and chicken fry serving from 4:30 to 7 pm, Saturday, March 15 at the church, located five miles north of Maryville on Highway 71 in Wilcox.

Menu includes fried fish, chicken, French fries, homemade coleslaw and salads, dessert and drink. It’s a freewill donation and is dine-in or carryout.