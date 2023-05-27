Tyler LeRoy Kirsch, 17, Burlington Jct., died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE.

He was born June 14, 2005, in Maryville, to Brent Steven Kirsch, and Maggie Renee Conz. He lived in the area all his life. While attending West Nodaway High School in Burlington Jct, he played football, baseball, and ran cross country. He was a member of the FFA, and had received his Green Hand award, and an award in Agronomy. He was working on his GED and was planning on enlisting in the US Marine Corps in the fall.

He was an organ donor and had spoken about that in school.

A celebration of life service will be at 10 am, Friday, May 26 at The Bridge, Maryville. Burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, May 25 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

