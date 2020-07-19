Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now fifty-seven confirmed cases for Nodaway County.

The affected individuals include a male between 20-29 years of age and a female between 60-69 years of age. The male is a close contact to a known positive COVID-19 case. The affected individuals are isolated in separate private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals andnot at increased risk for this virus.