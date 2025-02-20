At the February 3 Pickering City Council meeting, North Nodaway Superintendent Chris Turpin discussed helping Pickering to replace the city sign on Highway 148.

“I’ve done a lot for Hopkins, but not as much for Pickering,” Turpin said. “One of my strengths is writing grants.”

Turpin contacted Roderick Sign Co., St. Joseph, about a couple of designs for the replacement sign. He wants a total turnkey sign where all Pickering would have to supply is the electricity and change the message on the electronic sign. One version, a 14.6 foot by 13 foot sign, is estimated to cost $56,830; another version with a brick facade, would cost $8,000 to $10,000 more.

The council approved Turpin writing a grant. The council leaned toward the taller rendition which would be put in the same spot as the old sign.

Tyrone Pankau also attended the meeting. The council wants him to give an estimate for temporarily putting the old sign back up while funding and other specifications are worked out on a new sign.

The street tax levy has expired and will be put on the April 8 election ballot. The levy is necessary for Pickering to maintain and repair its city streets.

A $20,000 bond for the city clerk was secured for $100 for the current year.

The sewer control panel for the elementary school was run over and destroyed. City Clerk Milt Sovereign put up a temporary panel to keep the sewer system working for the school. A new panel and control box will be installed on a new post.

The city paid $150 to the New Nodaway Humane Society for five months of service.