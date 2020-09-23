Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

729 confirmed cases

50 active cases

670 released from isolation

21 total hospitalizations

3 current hospitalizations

9 deaths

The affected individuals include:

2 males between 20-29 years of age

1 male between 40-49 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

There is continued community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.