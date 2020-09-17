Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The eighth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 80-89 years of age.

 686 confirmed cases

 76 active cases

 602 released from isolation

 20 total hospitalizations

 6 current hospitalizations

 8 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 2 males between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.