Trudy Oglesby Reynolds, Wathena, KS, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

She was born to Vilas and Shirley Oglesby on October 25, 1951, and was preceded in death by them and her brother, Kirby. She graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1969, and from LPN training.

She was known for her ability to do things in a truly memorable way, and this was no exception. She’s driving her car with the Chiefs flags waving into Heaven now to meet with her mother, father, and brother.

Services are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, and will be held at a later date.

She would rather you spent money on yourself than her and would prefer you take a friend to lunch instead of sending flowers. If you truly want to do something in her name, memorials could be made to the Angel Fund, Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville; the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville; or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741-5000.