The 27th Annual Pancake, Sausage, Biscuits and Gravy Day will be from 10 am to 2 pm, Sunday, March 9 at the Graham Community Building. Sponsored by Troop 68 Boy Scouts of Graham, Maitland and Skidmore. “Turn your clocks up an hour and come for brunch.”

There is a $12 donation with children under five free with an adult. Carry-out is available by calling 816.341.0787.