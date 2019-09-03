The communities of Graham, Maitland and Skidmore will be receiving a progress report and preliminary findings of the Regional Wastewater Feasibility Study during their regularly scheduled September meetings.

Representatives from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and Snyder & Associates will be in attendance to discuss the Preliminary Engineering Report with each community. The report is in the preparation stage for each city on their existing wastewater system and potential options that could benefit the three communities in creating a regional wastewater system.

The public is invited to attend to learn more about their city’s current system and a potential regionalization system.

Funding for the study was made possible through a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The meetings will be the second of three that will be held to complete the study. Refreshments will be served.

Dates for each community include the following: