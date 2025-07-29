The Tri-C community is gearing up for its 15th annual garage sale.

The community garage sale, sponsored by Tri-C CART (Community Action Renewal Team), will be Friday and Saturday, August 1 – 2. Clyde, Conception and Conception Jct. and surrounding area are included in the Tri-C community.

Any resident of the Tri-C community can participate, and CART will create a map pointing out the locations of each residence. In addition, each garage sale will post a sign showing it is sponsored by CART.

Those interested in hosting a garage sale are asked to submit $5 per residence to cover the cost of advertising, maps and signs. Residences have the option of holding their garage sale on Friday or Saturday or both days and designate the hours they will be open, plus they can submit a list of sale items to be included with the map.

Copies of the garage sale maps will be available the afternoon of July 31 at local post offices and on-line at facebook.com/ TricPartners4Progress. Residences hosting garage sales will also have copies of the map.

If interested in hosting a garage sale or for more information, contact Jane Walter at 660.944.2488. Each residence hosting a garage sale is asked to register and submit their $5, hours open, list of garage sale items and contact info by 5 pm, Wednesday, July 30.