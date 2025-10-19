The 30th and final annual Downtown Maryville Trick or Treat event will be from 5 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 30, rain or shine in Downtown Maryville.

This year, the event is being sponsored by the Maryville Pride Lions Club. There are a total of 64 participants who will be welcoming families.

Participating “treaters” off the square are: A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main; Bearcat Boogie Dance, 515 North Main, Elks Lodge 760 annual hotdog, a drink and a coloring book at its new location 222 East Third Street; First Baptist Church will set up on the South Main sidewalk, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Happy Garden Restaurant, 514 North Main; Home Instead at its new location, 217 North Main; Intensity Taya’s School of Dance, 218 North Main; Maryville Chamber and Nodaway County Economic Development, 408 North Market; Maryville Florists, 214 North Main; Maryville Public Library, giving away children’s books in the library foyer, 509 North Main; Meyer Auto Center, 204 North Market Street; Midland Surveying and Nodaway County Abstract, 401 North Market; Midwest Data Center, 206 East Third; MTE Office Center, 216 East Third; Priority One Reality, 213 North Main; Shirley’s Reality, 603 North Main; Southern Bank, First and Main Streets; The Rose Theater, 118 West Third; The Pub, 414 North Main; and US Bank, 120 South Main.

On the square merchants and government officials who will be handing out goodies are A Step Ahead Dance Company, Bank Midwest, Haven, Nodaway County Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, Nodaway County Extension Center, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest Audio Visual, Simply Siam, The Perk, Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting and Welch and Webb, LLC.

Others coming to the Nodaway County Courthouse square are: Advance America, American Electric, Brad Ford Shelter Insurance, Connections Bank, Nodaway County DARE and Sheriff’s Department, Fantastic Fidos, Hibbett Sports, Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, Kawasaki Motors Mfg., KNIM/KVVL Radio, Maryville Pride Lions Club, Maryville Fire Department with its fire trucks and Public Safety, MFA Oil and Propane, Nodaway County Farm Bureau, Nodaway County Health Center, Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, Optimist Club, Parents as Teachers, POOL: Respect MO Voters, Priority One Realty, Safe Path Transport, Shoe Sensation, St. Gregory Barbarigo School, The Bridge church, Todd Stagner Shelter Insurance, Tri-State Ford, Vision Source Eye Care, Missouri Job Center and Youth Alliance and Ziegler Ag.

The City of Maryville will set up decorations and hand out treats at the Pocket Park on the corner of Main and West Third Streets .

“Everyone involved this year is asked to use commonsense and keep safety foremost. The City of Maryville will close the streets at 4 pm around the square and the downtown area. Watch for traffic when crossing the unblocked streets. If you or your children are not feeling well, please stay home.

“This has been an amazing and fun event for 30 years,” Kathy Rice, organizer of the event, said. “When this was started, it was a way to bring people to Downtown Maryville and highlight the wide variety of businesses available. It was also a unique Halloween activity for families.

“It has grown with more businesses taking part. It has grown with children growing up, now bringing their children. I have spent a lot of hours and effort to make this event memorable for everyone participating every year. Now with other trunk or treats being so numerous including the Maryville Parks and Rec and the Mozingo Haunted Campground, the novelty of the Downtown Trick or Treat isn’t there.

“I’m inviting families to come out and have a good time, rain or shine for this, the last one,” Rice said.