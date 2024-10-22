The 29th annual Downtown Maryville Trick or Treat event will be from 5 to 6:30 pm, Wednesday, October 30 in Downtown Maryville.

This year the event is being sponsored by the Maryville Pride Lions Club. There are a total of 73 participants who are welcoming families.

Participating “treaters” off the square are: A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main; Carquest Auto Parts, 123 North Main; Elks Lodge 760 annual hotdog, a drink and a coloring book at its new location 222 East Third Street; First Baptist Family Life Center in the South Main first block parking lot; First Christian Church, 201 West Third; First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville Chamber and Nodaway County Economic Development, 408 North Market; Maryville Florists, 214 North Main; Maryville Public Library, giving away children’s books, 509 North Main; Meyer Auto Center, 204 North Market Street; Midland Surveying and Nodaway County Abstract, 401 North Market; Midwest Data Center, 206 E. Third; MTE Office Center, 216 East Third; The Rose Theater, 118 West Third; The Pub, 414 North Main; Thrifty Boutique, 220 North Main and US Bank, 120 South Main.

Square merchants and government officials who will be handing out goodies are A Step Ahead Dance Company, The Beauty Bar, Black Pony Microbrewery, La Chic Salon & Spa, Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice, Nodaway County Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson, Nodaway County Extension Center, Nodaway County 4-H Council, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Valley Bank, Northwest Audio Visual, Simply Siam, Veronica Luke Tax & Accounting, Welch and Webb, LLC.

Others coming to the Nodaway County Courthouse square are: A&M Amusement set up by The Pub, Activate Your Health Chiropractic Care, ASI Advanced Services, American Electric, Brad Ford Shelter Insurance, Connections Bank, Nodaway County DARE and Sheriff’s Department, Fantastic Fidos, Hibbett Sports, Home Instead, Homemade by Autumn, Humane Society Animal Shelter, Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, Kawasaki Motors Mfg., KNIM/KVVL Radio, Laclede Chain, Maryville Pride Lions Club, Maryville Fire Department with its fire trucks and Public Safety, MFA Oil and Propane, Nodaway County Farm Bureau, Nodaway County Health Center, Nodaway County Republican Women and Associates, Nodaway County Senior Center, Nodaway County Services, Nodaway Veterinary Clinic, Northwest Collegiate FFA, Optimist Club, Parents as Teachers, Priority One Realty, Scout Troop 75, St. The Bridge Church, Todd Stagner Shelter Insurance,Tri-State Ford, Vision Source Eye Care, Youth Alliance and Ziegler Ag.

The City of Maryville will set up decorations and hand out treats at the Pocket Park on the corner of Main and West Third Street.

Everyone involved this year is asked to use commonsense and keep safety foremost. The City of Maryville will close the streets at 4 pm around the square and the downtown area. Watch for traffic when crossing the unblocked streets. If you or your children are not feeling well, please stay home.

“This has been an amazing and fun event for 29 years,” Kathy Rice, organizer of the event, said. “We’re inviting families to come out and have a good time, rain or shine.”