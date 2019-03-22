“For all that has been, thanks. For all that will be, yes.” – Dag Hammarskjold

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital-Maryville will officially become Mosaic Life Care on April 1; however, the Sisters of St. Francis traveled from St. Louis to be a part of the transition ceremony on March 19.

After a Mass at St. Gregory’s which many of the hospital staff, community leaders and the sisters attended in the morning, the officials of SSM Health and Mosaic Life Care participated in a 1:30 pm event held at Maryville High School’s Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center. Maryville High’s Spectrum provided two vocal performances and a smaller ensemble also sang a piece. Scriptures were read by Sister Sandy Schwartz and David Robertson, St. Francis chaplain. Prayers were offered by Sr. Judy Bell, Debbie Hoffman, SSM Health vice president, and the Right Reverend Benedict Neenan, Conception Abbey abbot.

Officials who addressed the audience were Michael Baumgartner, St. Francis Hospital president and regional president of operations of SSM Health in mid-Missouri, Ron Hamel, SSM Health Ministries president, Laura Kaiser, SSM Health CEO/president, Mark Laney, Mosaic Life Care CEO, and Rev. Sally Schwab, Mosaic Life Care Spiritual Health Services director.