The 15th annual Heart of America Tractor Cruise sponsored by the Heart of America Tractor Club will be underway Saturday, June 27 with some adjustments to the schedule.

The 54-mile cruise will begin and end at the community building at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville. Participants may leave their tractors Friday night but a meal will not be served.

Registration is from 6 to 8 am, Saturday, with the cruise starting by 8:30 am. Breakfast will not be served. The cost is $25 to enter. The tractors will go east on Highway 46 from the airport to Icon Road. A right turn will take them to Highway V, where a left turn will take them to Main Street. Proceeding south, the cruise will go to Highway 71, then to Highway U through Arkoe, to Highway N. A right turn on N will take the parade to Highway M, where everyone will proceed left to Guilford and a water break.

The cruise will proceed east on M to Highway J. A left turn on Highway J will take the cruise to Highway 136 with a right turn. When the parade reaches Highway P, a left will be taken and the cruise will proceed to Clyde. A noon lunch will be held at Marty From’s farm. After lunch, Highway P will take the cruise to Highway 136, a left turn takes the tractors to Conception and a right on Highway VV. Proceeding onward to Highway N, a right turn takes the parade to Bedison and a water break. At Highway F, the parade continue to Highway 136, another left turn and the tractors will proceed straight through Maryville, changing from Highway 136 to Highway 46 to the airport and the community building.

There will not be a Saturday evening meal or a raffle. Proceeds from the entry fees will be donated to children’s charities in northwest Missouri.