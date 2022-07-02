The 2022 Heart of America Tractor Cruise, June 25, saw 95 tractors take part in the 63.5 mile drive, which started from the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.

FCS: Through FCS Financial donation matching, Assistant Vice President Kyle Schieber, center, $25 donation to the Heart of America Tractor Cruise was matched. At the end of the month, a drawing was held for an additional $500. Schieber was drawn as the winner and the tractor cruise received a $550 donation from him and FCS.

At the presentation was Heart of America Tractor Club Treasurer Mary Noble, Schieber and tractor club President Marty From.

Schieber picked the tractor cruise because it raises money for children’s charities in Northwest Missouri.