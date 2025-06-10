The Greater Maryville Chamber is excited to announce Traci Snyders as its newest board director.

Snyders will fill the seat vacated by Anne Long’s April resignation. She will serve through the 2027 year.

Snyders is a native of Northwest Missouri and is a realtor with Shirley’s Realty, where she specializes in residential, farm or land acquisitions in Nodaway County and surrounding areas. She attended University of Missouri: Columbia where she received a BSBA with an emphasis in marketing and then Washington University in St. Louis with anMBA. Prior to her real estate career, she worked in sales and management for over 10 years in St. Louis.

She and her husband, Tom, have three boys: Joe, Will and Frank. She enjoys reading, running, camping and spending time on their family farm. She loves meeting new clients and helping families and individuals through the buying and selling process. She is looking forward to joining the Maryville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors where she can become more involved with the community and support local businesses.