The Maryville Tourism stakeholders heard of the past feats of Tourism Director DeAnn Davidson at a gathering August 19 in the Rose Hill Event Center. Representatives of the county, Maryville, Northwest Missouri State, and Chamber of Commerce as well as business operators were in the audience. In 2024, $39.7 million of Nodaway County’s revenue column derived from travel, which is up from $36.4 million in 2022. There were 3.6 million visitors in Maryville in 2024. Some of the strategic goals shared were: partner with existing assets, develop a stronger destination brand and dedicate resources.