The Maryville Tourism Committee met May 14 and approved the receipt of a Missouri Division of Tourism matching grant of $30,000.

This is one of three grants Maryville has received through the Missouri Division of Tourism. This $30,000 grant will be used to install a welcome sign on South Main.

Another grant, the Marketing Platform Development (MPD) photo and video procurement grant approved $10,000.

Another Marketing Matching Grant (MMG) was approved $30,000 to increase visitation and tourism spending in Missouri. The media advertisement placements are reimbursed at 50 percent up to the approved application amount. Funding is determined by the county tourism level. With the match of state and local funds, MMG provides meaningful financial incentive to participants and a significant economic benefit to the state of Missouri.

Visit Maryville will be working with Madden Media on ad placement.

Tourism Director DeAnn Davison has been following up on connections she made at the March Missouri Sports Travel Exchange. These include Twisted Cat Outdoors doing a fishing tournament at Mozingo Lake; and Top Gun Events for a softball combine at Hughes Fieldhouse. Davison connected him to the Northwest Missouri State University softball coach Naomi Tellez.

Also she is continuing the American Junior Golf Association talks about hosting a golf tournament at Mozingo. She is sending photos and arranging a visit to the community building at the airport to hold the state horseshoe pitching tournament with the American Horseshoe Pitching Association.

Davidson is attending the International Town and Gown Association conference in Kent, OH, June 4 to 6; the 2025 Missouri Event Summit, Columbia on July 10; the Main Street Missouri Connection, St. Charles on July 22 to the 24; and the Missouri State Fair Travel Trade Show on August 14.

Visit Maryville celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week May 4-10. According to the Missouri Division of Tourism’s 2024 annual report, Nodaway County saw $39.7 million in tourism-related tax revenue, supporting 955 local jobs across hospitality, dining, retail and entertainment sectors. Visit Maryville celebrated by sharing information regarding the impact of tourism on the local economy in social media posts and a press release.

Visit Maryville has contracted with Greater than Video, LLC, Tucson, AZ and photographer Nic Barnes to take videos and photos of area amenities and events. This project is partially funded by the MPD grant for video and photo procurement, which was awarded to Maryville in FY 2025.