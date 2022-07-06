The Maryville Tourism Committee met June 22.

The committee will be reviewing wayfinding signage so City Manager Greg McDanel can put the proposal out for bid. He emailed the proposal to members which showed the positioning and wording of each of the signs. Some of the signs will be covered under the South Main corridor project costs.

The city has received $96,431.81 in transient guest tax year-to-date, with interest and miscellaneous revenue for a total of $117,236.21. Expenses year-to-date have totalled $186,168.07.

Director DeAnn Davison gave her report. She had participated in the Northwest Missouri State University SOAR which brings incoming freshmen and their families to town. She had created flyers and handed out pens and notebooks.

Davison’s plan of work and goals is the website, social media, brochure and an email database.

President Josh McKim said the tourism committee was told by others in the industry that there were two goals the Maryville Tourism Committee needed to reach: hire a director and do wayfinding signage. Both of these goals are being reached.

Davison reported Tannah Terry was almost done with the photography covered by the grant as the deadline approaches. Photos have been taken of 25 to 30 businesses, the Thomson splash pad, the fire and police departments, and the parks. These photos will be incorporated into the website and promotional materials. None of the businesses have reached out to use the photos.

It was moved to appoint Mozingo Director Jordyn Greenhaw to the committee. Maryville City Council will need to approve.