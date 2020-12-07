The Maryville Tourism Committee received updates from two local merchants at the November 18 meeting.

Holly Kay Cronk, owner of Ferluknat Farm, told the committee there was increased interest in the Make It Maryville Facebook page. She and other businesses have conducted a push on the December 5 Shop Hop event. The group has been using various Facebook marketing ploys to get the word out in southeast Nebraska, southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri.

Cronk inquired on the accountability of the $1,000 grant issued from the tourism committee. City Manager Greg McDanel said because it was a grant, the group would not have to account for where funds were spent. Cronk said she would anyway.

Jennifer Gillespie, owner of La Chic, said people feel safer shopping here. She thinks promoting shopping events, amenities and activities should encourage people to drive to Maryville. Gillespie wants the tourism committee to work on the marketing gap between Northwest Missouri State University and business owners.

Committee Chairman Josh McKim said tourism wants visitors to stay longer than a day trip.

Cronk said Maryville is a great destination and suggested putting an events calendar on the Make It Maryville Facebook page.

The draft version of the tourism website has been completed. The committee wants to get the intern accurate listings and photos of the local businesses and attractions.

The gateway signage topic was tabled until the December meeting.

McDanel said the committee and city should work toward the Missouri Bicentennial in 2021. McDanel noted the city has contracted $25,000 in fireworks for the July 4th display at Mozingo. Other city money has been allocated for the boat dock and RV park expansions.

City Councilwoman Rachel Martin encouraged all city leaders to wear masks.

McKim said Nodaway County Economic Development is working on the Uniquely Maryville retail maps and expects an updated map in the spring. He also said he was interested in doing a “tenderloin trail” throughout Nodaway County to highlight local restaurants.