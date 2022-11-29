The Tour of Lights in Maryville sign up now until midnight, Wednesday, November 30 at the Facebook Make It Maryville page. The grand prize has been donated by Dr. Stan and Debbie Snyder. This year’s lucky winner will get December’s electric bill paid.

Judging will begin promptly after sign-up ends and the winner will be announced on air at KNIM 95.9FM on Friday, December 2 during the Make It Maryville hour. A map/listing of all the addresses will be made available so that everyone can drive around to enjoy the lights. Participants are asked to keep the lights on through December.