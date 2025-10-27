Thomas Leroy “Tom” Trullinger, Grant City, died Saturday, October 18, 2025, surrounded by the family.

Mr. Trullinger was born 75 years ago in Bethany to Glen and Rachel Trullinger, who preceded him in death.

For 28 years, Mr. Trullinger served as a Missouri State Highway Patrolman in Troop H, patrolling Nodaway and Worth counties. He also worked undercover in southern Missouri and later served as corporal and then sergeant in Caldwell and Livingston counties. Before retiring in 2001, he was the sergeant on the riverboat casino detail in St. Joseph. He worked major criminal investigations with the North Central Missouri Major Case Squad. After retiring from the patrol, he continued to give back as a substitute teacher, basketball coach and deputy sheriff.

In lieu of a traditional funeral, a memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Hann Funeral Chapel in Grant City.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

