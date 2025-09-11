Vern Thomas “Tom” Dolph, 88, died Monday, September 8, 2025, at the Mosaic Hospital – St. Joseph.

He was born December 6, 1936, to Dorothy Surplus and Bert Dolph in Burlington Jct. He was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville for one year before entering the United States Air Force. He completed his education in 1960 with a BS in industrial arts and physical education. He later went on to complete both a master’s and specialist degree in education.

On October 28, 1955, he married Kathleen A. Tobin at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Mr. Dolph served in the US Air Force. He was stationed in Biloxi, MS, Ardmore, OK, and Okinawa. He began his teaching career in South Nodaway High School, Barnard, in 1960 and then spent 26 years as coach, guidance counselor and instructor at West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct. After a brief retirement, he returned to teaching at South Page High School, College Springs, IA, and then started a new career working at the prison in Maryville, for several years.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am, Monday, September 15 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary will be at 5 pm Sunday, September 14 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 7 pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.