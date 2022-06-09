Tom David, 73, formerly of Fairfax, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

He was born February 6, 1949, to Earl and Betty David in Mound City.

He graduated from Fairfax High School. He was a self-employed truck driver.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm, Sunday, June 12, 2022, with services following at the Fairfax Christian Church.

Burial will be in the Irish Grove Cemetery, Fairfax.

Services are under the direction of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax.

