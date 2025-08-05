Asher’s Angels, along with the Christian Coalition for Families, The St. Joseph Youth Alliance, and the Northwest Family Resource Association are bringing Tiny Tot Town to Hughes Fieldhouse on Northwest Missouri State campus.

The event, from 10 am to 2 pm, Wednesday, August 9, will feature many assistant programs from Mosaic to Head Start as well as others. Tiny Tot Town is an opportunity for families to see what support is available in our area while the children can play.

“Many times, families are looking for support and just don’t know what is out there for them, especially in rural areas like ours. Even if your family doesn’t need any support at this time, come play, you may know a family who could use some resources,” said Michelle Vaught, organizer, “and can either invite them or pass on the information.”

Some of the vendors attending will be Easter Seals, Catholic Charities, Mosaic pediatrics, Parents as Teachers, Head Start, First Steps, the Youth Alliance, Maryville Police Department, Nodaway County Ambulance District, a WIC family educator, Community Services, The Source and Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department

Other agencies that would like to take part can reach out to Vaught at mrs221vaught@yahoo.com.

Each agency attending will bring a child friendly activity with them to have at their table that matches our theme, “What I Want to be When I Grow up.”

“The idea is that parents will be able to visit each agency that is there to talk to them about what help they offer and to collect information while their children explore that area” noted Vaught. “Our hope is to have families not just from Maryville attending, but from all of the surrounding counties as well.”

This is a come and go event and is open to the public. Parking will be available in lot #62.