Timothy J. Pillen passed from this life on April 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Tim was born to Lester and Leola (Schilz) Pillen in Columbus, NE on February 23, 1952. His parents, his sister Janine, and his brother, Jeffery, preceded him in death.

Columbus was home to Tim through his freshman year in high school. When his family moved to Holdrege, NE, he finished high school there and attended college for a time at Kearney, NE. He said he thought he went to college “to play football and party,” so when he flunked out of school, he realized the draft was imminent and promptly joined the Navy.

Tim was extremely proud of his service and credited his training as a hospital corpsman as the impetus for his career as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Tim served honorably from 1973 to 1976 and was transferred from active duty to reserve status until 1979. As a medic, he served in country with the Marines and witnessed the evacuation and fall of Saigon in Viet Nam.

After his discharge from the Navy, Tim attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in 1980. He then went on to graduate from the Southwest Missouri School of Anesthesia for Nurse Anesthetists at St. John’s Regional Health Center in Springfield in 1986. Tim loved his profession and worked in anesthesia for 35 years.

On March 20, 1982, Tim married Jeanie Scott. He always claimed, “I chased her till she caught me.” They saw their 41st anniversary just before Tim passed. After retiring, Tim and Jeanie moved to Maryville to be closer to family.

For the last 21 years of his life, Tim worked to maintain a clean and sober existence. He became an avid participant in living life with a clear eye and a peaceful heart.

Tim leaves behind his wife Jeanie, his dog, Lily, who watches and waits for her master, a cat called Rastus, who is his own master, and numerous family members and friends who grieve the loss of this man they loved.

Mr. Pillen has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Marvville.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Memorials can be directed in Tim’s name to the New Nodaway Humane Society or to the Maryville Public Library.