Tifani Cherie Beason Clements, 41, Pickering, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

She was born June 4, 1980, in Fairfax, to Dave and Cherie Milsap Beason. She graduated from Tarkio High School in 1998 and then attended Vatterott College in St. Joseph.

On September 20, 2008, she married Stuart Clements at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 7 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 5-8 pm Friday, August 6.

Memorials can be sent to Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, c/o “Stuart Clements” to establish an educational fund for Eliza and Clell.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.