Northwest Missouri State University students, employees, alumni and friends are again invited to enjoy fun at the ballpark this summer with the Northwest Alumni Association.

Continuing a summer tradition that began in 2011, the St. Joseph Mustangs will host a Northwest Night baseball game on Saturday, May 31, featuring the Mustangs and the Nevada Griffons. First pitch is at 7 pm at Phil Welch Stadium, 2600 SW Parkway in St. Joseph.

Prior to this year’s game, Mike Johnson, a Northwest alumnus who also serves as the university’s vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Northwest Foundation Inc., will throw a ceremonial first pitch. Elizabeth Geier Cline, a Northwest alumna and the university’s alumni relations and communications specialist, will sing the national anthem.

In addition to fireworks after the game, fans may enjoy interacting with Disney’s Stitch as part of a promotional activity during the game.

The Northwest Alumni Association will provide free general admission tickets on a first-come, first-served basis at the stadium on the day of the game. Fans should visit the Northwest Alumni Association tent outside the stadium between 5 and 7 pm to pick up tickets and other giveaway items. Ticket reservations and advanced pickup are not available.

Information about purchasing other tickets is available at stjoemustangs.com/single-game- tickets.

The St. Joseph Mustangs are members of the M.I.N.K. Collegiate Baseball League, which consists of eight teams from Missouri and Iowa. For more information about the St. Joseph Mustangs, visit stjoemustangs.com.