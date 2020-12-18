Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 15 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 1938 confirmed cases; 301 probable cases

 104 active cases

 2117 released from isolation

 141 total hospitalizations

 9 current hospitalizations

 18 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 2 females between 10-19 years of age

 2 females between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 30-39 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 3 males between 70-79 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.