Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 12 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The second death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a male between 90-99 years of age that had been hospitalized.

* 269 confirmed cases

* 75 active cases

* 192 released from isolation

* 13 total hospitalizations

* 4 current hospitalizations

The affected individuals include:

* 2 females between 10-19 years of age

* 7 females and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

* 1 female and 1 male between 40-49 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department,then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased

risk for this virus.