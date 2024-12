Both the girls and boys Nodaway Valley Thunder Basketball Teams will travel to St. Joseph to play in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament from December 27-30.

The boys will play against Pleasant Hill at 1:30 pm, Friday, December 27, and will either face Savannah or Lawson in the second round. The girls will face off against Savannah also on December 27, LeBlond on December 28 and Cameron on December 30. All of the girls game’s will tip-off at 3 pm.