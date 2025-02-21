The Nodaway Valley Boys and Girls Basketball Teams are preparing for a chance to take home a district championship as the regular season draws to a close.

The girls team are the one seed in Class 2 District 16, and have earned a bye from the first round. They will play the winner of Gallatin or St. Joseph Christian at 6 pm, February 27 in Maysville. The girls currently sit at 21-2 on the season.

On the boys side of Class 2 District 16, the Thunder will play as the third seed, tipping off against sixth seed St. Joseph Christian at 6:30 pm, February 24 in Albany. The two teams met on December 4 at the Platte Valley Invitational, with Nodaway Valley winning 59-42.