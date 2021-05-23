The grand opening for Thomson Splash ‘N Play Park was held May 14. The zero-depth splash pad with spray features and musical play attraction was made possible through the generous donation of Dick and Kay Thomson and the vision of the Thomson family. The splash park is intended as a thank you to the community from Dick and Kay for all the blessings Maryville has provided them. The Thomsons and their son Doug came to Maryville in 1966.

Siblings Jennifer Strueby and Judge Doug Thomson cut the ribbon. Other family members, city council members, parks and recreation employees and members of the public joined them for the opening. Dick and Kay Thomson were unable to attend the celebration.