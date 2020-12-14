50 Years Ago: 1970

The Martha Washington 4-H Club celebrated its 25th anniversary with 30 members and 32 parents, leaders and guests. Current and past members attending were Nancy Hart, Debbie Eitel, Tracey Howell, Jeannie Protzman, Toby Schneider, Donna Protzman, Kirby Parker, Regina Barmann, Ellen Young, Nancy Young, Barbara Hart, Dixie Eitel and Janice Young.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Northwest Missouri All-District Band held its 26th annual clinic and concert on campus. The clinic band consisted of 100 musicians from 23 northwest Missouri high schools. Students from Washington Junior High were: Calle Juhl, Andrea Tappmeyer, Starla Myers, Jesmin Ehlers, Jennifer Easton, Debbie Merrill. Maryville High School students were: Kelli McKee, Karen Kirby, Aaron Danner, Amanda Graham, Emily Wurm, Mary Dean, Andrea Ury, Leone Trump, Justin Ehlers and Brian Jewell.

10 Years Ago: 2010

Ted Harbin, Maryville resident and rodeo writer, was awarded the 2010 Media Award for Excellence in Print Journalism from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Communication Director Kendra Santos.