This week’s map: FBS College Football Players, 2025

“The FBS or Football Bowl Subdivision consists of 133 teams that have been known as ‘Major College’ through the years. This player production map, based on where the 14,826 FBS players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Deep South’. This area, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, forms the footprint of the SEC (Southeastern Conference). Four states (TX, FL, CA & GA) alone, account for almost 40% of the players. 2.14% of the players are from outside the U.S. However, 74 punters are from Australia. A significant increase in recent years.”