50 Years Ago: 1971

Memorial Day services were held at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, with representatives from local WWI and WWII veterans’ organizations and churches. Participating were Louis Ritterbusch, Frank Strong, Everett Brown, William Robertson, E.A. Pence, Rev. Gil Peters and Rev. Robert Ceperley.

25 Years Ago: 1996

The Maryville Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Jaycees, celebrated 50 years of service. The group organized in 1947. JB Cummins was the first president and 50 years later, Paula Cobb was the first woman elected president. Other officers and board members were Sean Sheil, Alice Williams, Jim Weiderholt, Kim Bram, Jeff Bram, Mic Jones, Bruce Carmichael, LeAnne Carmichael, Jeremy Cobb, Kendell Misemer and John Mires.

10 Years Ago: 2011

Burlington Jct. added a new veterans’ memorial on Memorial Day. Local residents and members of Rolla Dicks American Legion Post No. 315 dedicated the latest of three new memorials located just outside the post’s headquarters on Main Street. The memorials included a marble monument, a wood-and-glass case with names of deceased BurlingtonJct. veterans, and a bronze sculpture depicting a battlefield cross.