A meeting of parents goes awry when Theatre Northwest stages its latest production, “God of Carnage,” this month.

Show times are 7:30 pm, Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, in the Studio Theater at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $6 and may be purchased online, at nwmissouri.edu/finearts/ theatre/ or at the box office one hour prior to showtime.

The winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, “God of Carnage” depicts an evening in the lives of two couples in a Brooklyn, NY, neighborhood. When the couples meet about a playground incident involving their 11-year-old boys, drinks flow and the civil discussion gives way to tension-filled sparring. The men gang up on the women, and the spouses switch sides as the fighting continues, leaving their principles in tatters.

The play is being staged as part of Theatre Northwest’s Lab Series, which features productions directed, acted, designed and stage-managed by students.