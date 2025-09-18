“The Walk to End Alzheimers” will have opening ceremonies at 10 am, Saturday, September 20 at the St. Joseph Frontier Casino, 777 Winners Circle, St. Joseph.

The walk will begin at 10:15 am and is open to all ages. There is no cost to enter but the event is raising donations for Alzheimers research. The walk normally is one and a half to two hours.

Registration can be made earlier on Saturday at the walk or online at act.alz.org.

Home Instead is a national corporate sponsor of the walk said Heather Stone, director of talent and people.

The walk enhances a community of support for those who are either caring for or actually having a diagnosis.

“We know how important the research is that is funded by donations and the hope is it will even lead to a cure,” Stone said. “Even if you can’t attend you can make donations to the Alzheimers Association or get involved in community activities to support people with Alzheimers and their caregivers.”

Home Instead is in its new location at 215 North Main, Maryville. The phone number is 660.224.0724.

Each month in Maryville, the Memory Café is for caregivers of loved ones with memory loss. The next meeting will be from 10 to 11:15 am, Friday, September 26 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville. No reservation is necessary. For more information, call 816.676.8706. It is sponsored by Mosaic Life Care Hospice, Oak Pointe and Northwest Missouri Alzheimer’s Association.