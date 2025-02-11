* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Kansas and central, north central, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.