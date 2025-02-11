* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and a light glaze of ice.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Kansas and central, north central, and west central Missouri.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions in Kansas can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 and in Missouri by visiting traveler.modot.org.
Facebook Comments