The Student Body is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors September Business of the Month.

The primary source for all things Bearcat, Student Body also sells Spoofhound items and does both custom screenprinting and embroidery. Owners Jim and Amy Goecken stock many items for a wide variety of options and also operate the Bearcat Store on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University.

According to its nomination, “The customer service is always good. If they don’t have exactly what you want in the store(s), you can order. They are always happy to help. I also like that they offer more than clothes – hats, scarves, stickers, glasses, just about anything.”

Located at 221 West 4th Street, Maryville, the Student Body is open 9:30 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 9:30 am to 5 pm on Saturdays. Hours are extended on home game days.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.