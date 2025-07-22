The events coming up are:

• Thursday activities include: 7 pm, queen contest at the United Methodist Church.

• Friday’s schedule includes: 2 to 4 pm, quilts entered in show at Newton Hall; 4 to 7 pm, Depot Museum is open; 5 to 9 pm, food vendors, business vendors and games at Punkin Central: gun raffle, shirts, 50/50, donkey drop; 5 to 8 pm, quilt show at Newton Hall; 6 to 10 pm, garden tractor pull.

• Saturday’s busy day includes: 7 am, 5K run/walk fundraiser for Nodaway Valley Junior High Cheerleaders; 7 to 9 am, tractor and antique car show registration, $10, north of state barn; 8 to 10 am, Smoke Off registration, contact Luke Coffelt at 660.254.4120; 9 am, horseshoe tournament, cost is $5; baby show on the stage for ages birth to two years; 9 to 10:30 am, parade registration at tent by state barn; 9 am to 5 pm, quilt show at Newton Hall. Quilts need to be picked up by 5:30 pm, winners announced at 7 pm.

Starting at 9:30 am is the Little Mr. and Miss Punkin Show for ages three to six on the stage; 10 am to 4 pm, Depot Museum is open: 10:30 am, tractor/antique car show winners are announced; 11 am, parade; noon, inflatables open; 12:45 pm, ping pong ball drop; 1 pm, frog jumping contest, either bring your own or use those provided; 2 pm, chicken throw for the ladies; 2:30 pm, tire toss for the guys; 3 pm, farmers’ relay; 4 pm, junior farmers’ relay; 5 to 6:30 pm, cake walk at the shelter house, meat judging for Smoke Off; at approximately 7 pm, 50/50 winner, gun raffle winner, meat auction and quilt show winners; 8 to 10 pm, the Barbwire band will perform.

• Sunday at 10:30 am, the Community Church Service will be at the shelter house with a potluck meal to follow.

Gun raffle tickets, T-shirts, 50/50 tickets and donkey drop spots sold Friday and all day Saturday.