The Rose Theatre announces auditions for “The Fairy Tale Cafe” for second through sixth grade home-schooled students from 2 to 3:30 pm, Tuesday, September 2 at 120 West Third Street, Maryville.

There is a $35 activity fee for any youth cast in the show. Practices will be held 2 to 3:30 pm, each Tuesday and Thursday beginning Thursday, September 4. Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, October 17 and 18.

The cast calls for three boys, three girls and six characters of either gender.

In “The Fairy Tale Cafe,” Tessa and her assistant Abigail serve magical treats to the heroes of the kingdom, that is, until Tessa’s cousin schemes to turn the cafe into a place for villains.

For more information about auditions, contact Director Nina Dewhirst at 660.582.8916 or rosetheatre.maryville@gmail. com.