“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” will be on display for six weeks at The Rose Theatre, 120 West Third Street, Maryville.

Maryville is one of only six Missouri locations chosen by the Missouri Arts Council for the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. The traveling exhibit is slated for Maryville from April 25 through June 4 and is based on the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History’s exhibit called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.”

Four Maryville organizations are partnering to bring this exhibit to Maryville. Besides Nodaway Community Theater Company, Make It Maryville, Nodaway County Historical Society and Maryville Public Library cooperated to bring this to town. Additional exhibits involving voting rights and responsibilities will be on display at the historical society’s museum and at the library while the Smithsonian exhibit is at The Rose.

The Rose is enlisting adult volunteers as exhibit guides or docents for the exhibit. Prospective volunteers don’t need to be experts in history or the US voting process. They will be asked to attend a training session on either April 21 or 22, will be provided a script describing the exhibit and asked to serve between three and 4.5 hours per week for three to six weeks. The volunteers will always have a representative from The Rose Theatre or Make It Maryville serving with them.

If interested in serving as a volunteer, contact Nina Dewhirst at 660.582.8916 or ndewhirst2004@yahoo.com.

The exhibit is free to the public. Hours are 5 to 8 pm, Fridays; 9 am to 6 pm, Saturdays; and 10 am to 6 pm, Sundays. Tours of 10 or more people are available by appointment, Monday through Thursday or alternate Friday hours. For reservations, email rosetheatre.maryville@gmail. com.