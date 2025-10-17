The Rose Theatre, Maryville, will hold auditions beginning at 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17 at 120 West Third Street.

The play is “Trapped in a Villain’s Web or Weave Me a Loan.” The play has 14 actors, four to five males and 10 to 11 females, including three roles for young actresses as orphans and one actor playing a young hero. Other characters can range from mid-20s to mid-70s. For more information, contact Director Nina Dewhirst at ndewhirst2004@yahoo.com or text at 660.582.8916.