By Kathryn Rice

This Christmas season, the Nodaway News Leader is featuring local restaurants, with the owners sharing Christmas memories, tips and a recipe that can be made by readers at home.

These restaurants are some of the advertisers who have sponsored the NNL’s monthly church directory.

The owner, Dee Marriott of The Palms in Maryville, is our final restaurant in the series.

• Marriott enjoys “gathering with family and friends” during the Christmas season.

• Her suggestion for handling large gatherings: “let us cater for you.”

• Favorite Christmas memories include “time spent with family, watching the grandkids enjoy the holidays.”

• The Christmas and holiday season are a “busy time of year” for The Palms.

• The Palms will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Espresso Martini

A classic recipe typically calls for the following proportions:

2 oz, vodka

½ to 1 oz, coffee liqueur such as Kahlúa

1 oz. freshly brewed espresso, cooled or cold brew concentrate

¼ to ½ oz. simple syrup

Ice

3 whole coffee beans for garnish

Follow these steps to prepare the cocktail:

Chill the Glass: Place a martini or coupe glass in the refrigerator or freezer for at least 5 minutes.

Combine Ingredients: In a cocktail shaker, add the vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 15-20 seconds. Vigorous shaking is essential to aerate the cocktail and produce the creamy foam on top.

Use a fine mesh strainer to pour the mixture into the chilled glass. Garnish with three whole coffee beans, representing health, wealth, and happiness, according to tradition, and serve immediately.

For a creamier version, some recipes suggest substituting the coffee liqueur for an Irish cream, or adding a touch of half-and-half.

Mocktail Espresso Cocktail

1 oz espresso

1 oz sweetened condensed milk

2 oz skim milk

1 oz non alcoholic vodka optional

Place all ingredients in an ice-filled shaker and shake well. If you don’t have a cocktail shaker, a mason jar, or anything with a tight lid will work.

Pour into a martini glass and serve.

Sparkling Rose

1 1/2 oz. silver tequila

3/4 oz. watermelon juice

1/2 oz. lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/4 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. brut rosé sparkling wine, to top

Add the tequila, watermelon juice, lemon juice and simple syrup into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled.

Strain into a coupe glass. Top with the sparkling rosé.

Classic Shirley Temple

Ice

1 C. Ginger Ale or Lemon-Lime Soda (Sprite/7Up)

1-2 T. grenadine syrup

Maraschino cherries, for garnish

Lime wedge, optional

Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour the grenadine over the ice. Top: with ginger ale or lemon-lime soda. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with several maraschino cherries and a lime slice if desired.