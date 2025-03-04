This hazardous weather outlook is for northwest...north central and west central Missouri...as well as extreme eastern Kansas. DAY ONE...Today and Tonight A marginal to slight risk of excessive rainfall is forecast for the region today. A marginal risk for severe thunderstorms is forecast for the region today. Very windy conditions are expected tonight into Wednesday, with northwest winds gusting up to 70 mph. Rain will change over to snow tonight into early Wednesday morning. Blizzard conditions will be possible. Please go to weather.gov/eax/hwo for more information on potential weather hazards. Wind gusts up to 60 mph continues through Wednesday afternoon.

IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.