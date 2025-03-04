BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Andrew, Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions expected immediately after rain transitions to snow. Travel will likely become extremely hazardous. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions in Kansas can be obtained by calling 511 and in Missouri by visiting traveler.modot.org.