The Ministry Center, 971 South Main Street, Maryville, is currently in need of several items for its food pantry.

These items are canned: green beans, corn peas, pork and beans, refried beans, peaches, pears, applesauce, mixed fruits, tuna, chicken, tomato soup, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, chicken noodle soup and beef stew.

Other items the center is in need of are: cereal, oatmeal, saltine crackers, mac and cheese, spaghetti, meat sauce, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, 18 ounce peanut butter and jelly.

For more information, call 660.582.6649.