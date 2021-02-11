Due to the cold temperatures and the safety of our volunteers and patrons, the food drop hours have been extended to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All those volunteering in the frigid temps ask you to please be patient and know that you will receive the same amount of food in the afternoon that you will receive in the morning.

Please be safe and know that you do not need to line up in the Methodist Church parking lot before 8 a.m. The food truck is not expected until after 9:30. We want everyone to stay safe and warm. There are plenty of food boxes.

Thank you from Second Harvest, the Ministry Center, The National Guard, and the United Methodist Church.